Nepal's Political Scandal: Burnt Currency and Allegations

Nepalese authorities are investigating former premiers Sher Bahadur Deuba, Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', and ex-minister Deepak Khadka following viral videos showing burnt banknotes at their residences. The incidents sparked protests, leading to a formal inquiry by the Department of Money Laundering Investigation, despite denials of wrongdoing from Deuba's secretariat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 29-09-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 21:55 IST
Nepalese authorities have launched a probe into former prime ministers Sher Bahadur Deuba, Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', and former minister Deepak Khadka. This comes after videos surfaced online, showing the aftermath of protests where banknotes were burnt at their homes.

On September 9, protesters set fire to the residences of key political figures, including Nepali Congress President Deuba, CPN (Maoist Centre) chairman Prachanda, and former Energy Minister Khadka. They vandalized and incinerated vast quantities of currency, prompting a swift government response.

The Department of Money Laundering Investigation has begun gathering evidence. Investigators collected charred banknotes and ashes for forensic analysis as public discourse on potential corrupt practices by these leaders escalates. Meanwhile, Deuba's secretariat refutes these claims, citing AI-generated videos intended to smear his reputation.

