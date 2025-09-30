Impending Government Shutdown Looms Amid Political Standoff

Following a critical meeting at the White House, Vice President JD Vance indicated on Monday that a US government shutdown appears imminent, citing a significant divide between Republican and Democratic lawmakers.

Vance vocalized his belief that the Democrats need to alter their course for a resolution, a sentiment he shared candidly with reporters outside the White House premises.

In contrast, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer underscored pressing healthcare issues while engaging with President Donald Trump during the discussions, aiming for a potential breakthrough in negotiations.