Partisan Gridlock: U.S. Government Shutdown Looms Over Health Care Dispute

A looming U.S. government shutdown is threatening as Democrats and Republicans remain in a standoff over health care and spending. If Congress cannot pass legislation by the week's end, thousands of federal workers face the threat of furlough or layoffs.

The Senate must approve a House bill to extend federal funding temporarily. However, Senate Democrats refuse to support it without the inclusion of expiring health care benefits, clashing with President Trump's stance for a 'clean' bill. The situation remains tense without clear solutions on the horizon.

The deadlock comes as Democrats gear up for a political fight with Trump, while Republicans are challenged to gather enough Senate votes to prevent a filibuster. As federal agencies prepare for a potential shutdown, the pressure mounts on Democrats to strike a deal to avoid disruption.

