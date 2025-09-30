Partisan Gridlock: U.S. Government Shutdown Looms Over Health Care Dispute
A partisan deadlock in Congress is threatening a U.S. government shutdown. Democrats demand health care provisions, while Republicans push for a 'clean' funding bill. With the deadline approaching, both parties remain firm in their stances, risking broad federal furloughs and layoffs.
A looming U.S. government shutdown is threatening as Democrats and Republicans remain in a standoff over health care and spending. If Congress cannot pass legislation by the week's end, thousands of federal workers face the threat of furlough or layoffs.
The Senate must approve a House bill to extend federal funding temporarily. However, Senate Democrats refuse to support it without the inclusion of expiring health care benefits, clashing with President Trump's stance for a 'clean' bill. The situation remains tense without clear solutions on the horizon.
The deadlock comes as Democrats gear up for a political fight with Trump, while Republicans are challenged to gather enough Senate votes to prevent a filibuster. As federal agencies prepare for a potential shutdown, the pressure mounts on Democrats to strike a deal to avoid disruption.
