Trump Announces Military Equipment Reform Plans

In a move to enhance efficiency in military operations, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced upcoming reforms focused on streamlining the acquisition process and accelerating foreign sales of military equipment. The details of these major policy changes will be elaborated by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in the coming days.

Speaking at an assembly of top military officials in Quantico, Virginia, Trump highlighted the necessity for defense manufacturers to speed up their production processes. "The problem is we have to get the companies that make this equipment, we make the best equipment in the world, but they got to make it faster," he emphasized.

The reforms aim to address current bottlenecks that slow down the distribution of high-quality U.S. military assets, ensuring that both domestic and international demands are met more effectively and expeditiously.

