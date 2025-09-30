Left Menu

Impending Government Shutdown: Trump's Bold Assertions

President Donald Trump predicted a possible U.S. government shutdown, marking the 15th since 1981. Trump indicated the likelihood of making irreversible changes and criticized Democrats for risky negotiations, suggesting the administration might cut benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 22:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump raised the alarm on Tuesday by announcing the potential for the 15th U.S. government shutdown since 1981.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump suggested that a shutdown seemed probable and indicated that his administration might implement irreversible changes during such an event.

The President criticized the Democrats, accusing them of taking risks in their shutdown negotiations and hinted at the possibility of the administration cutting some of the benefits currently disbursed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

