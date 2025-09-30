Impending Government Shutdown: Trump's Bold Assertions

President Donald Trump raised the alarm on Tuesday by announcing the potential for the 15th U.S. government shutdown since 1981.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump suggested that a shutdown seemed probable and indicated that his administration might implement irreversible changes during such an event.

The President criticized the Democrats, accusing them of taking risks in their shutdown negotiations and hinted at the possibility of the administration cutting some of the benefits currently disbursed.

