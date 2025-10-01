Rajampet MP Midhun Reddy Breaks Silence on Jail Ordeal

Rajampet MP and YSRCP leader PV Midhun Reddy, implicated in a massive Rs 3,200-crore liquor scam, accused the TDP-led NDA government of attempting to demoralize him during his recent imprisonment. Reddy, who was arrested on July 19, voiced these accusations after receiving conditional bail from the ACB Court in Vijayawada on September 29.

In an interview with PTI Videos, Reddy described his jail experience, stating, "In the jail, they wanted to demoralise me. They wanted to cut me down psychologically." He emphasized that with the backing of his party, particularly YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy, he is prepared to overcome any political challenges.

Reddy also claimed he endured solitary confinement but found solace in the legal system. "With the intervention of the honourable court, I have come out of captivity after more than 70 days," he stated, expressing gratitude towards the justice system. The MP remains defiant, asserting his readiness to confront any future adversity.

