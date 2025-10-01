Left Menu

Rajampet MP Midhun Reddy Breaks Silence on Jail Ordeal

YSRCP leader PV Midhun Reddy, accused in a major liquor scam, alleges psychological warfare by the NDA government. Granted bail after nearly three months in confinement, Reddy credits the courts and his party for support, vowing to withstand any political adversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 01-10-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 14:38 IST
Rajampet MP Midhun Reddy Breaks Silence on Jail Ordeal
  • Country:
  • India

Rajampet MP and YSRCP leader PV Midhun Reddy, implicated in a massive Rs 3,200-crore liquor scam, accused the TDP-led NDA government of attempting to demoralize him during his recent imprisonment. Reddy, who was arrested on July 19, voiced these accusations after receiving conditional bail from the ACB Court in Vijayawada on September 29.

In an interview with PTI Videos, Reddy described his jail experience, stating, "In the jail, they wanted to demoralise me. They wanted to cut me down psychologically." He emphasized that with the backing of his party, particularly YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy, he is prepared to overcome any political challenges.

Reddy also claimed he endured solitary confinement but found solace in the legal system. "With the intervention of the honourable court, I have come out of captivity after more than 70 days," he stated, expressing gratitude towards the justice system. The MP remains defiant, asserting his readiness to confront any future adversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stablecoins and Financial Regulation: A Balancing Act

Stablecoins and Financial Regulation: A Balancing Act

 United Kingdom
2
Marathwada's Unprecedented Rainfall: Coping with Deluge

Marathwada's Unprecedented Rainfall: Coping with Deluge

 India
3
Kremlin Warns Against Theft of Russian Assets

Kremlin Warns Against Theft of Russian Assets

 Global
4
Rising Shadows: Dowry Crimes Surge 14% in 2023

Rising Shadows: Dowry Crimes Surge 14% in 2023

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025