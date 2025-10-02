Left Menu

FCC Chairman Set to Testify Following Disney's Kimmel Controversy

U.S. FCC Chairman Brendan Carr will testify before the Senate Commerce Committee after Disney temporarily removed Jimmy Kimmel from air. The decision follows Carr's threats concerning Disney's broadcast licenses over Kimmel's controversial remarks. Ted Cruz has sharply criticized Carr's stance, evoking comparisons to gangster film tactics.

Updated: 02-10-2025 06:03 IST
Brendan Carr

U.S. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr is slated to testify before the Senate Commerce Committee. This development follows Disney's decision to pull talk show host Jimmy Kimmel from air, a move that has sparked significant political and media discourse.

Chairman Carr agreed to appear after a conversation with Senate Commerce Committee Chair Ted Cruz. While the hearing date remains unspecified, it is anticipated to occur post-November. Reports of the planned testimony first emerged from Semafor.

Controversy arose after Carr critiqued comments made by Kimmel about activist Charlie Kirk. Critics, including Cruz, argue Carr's threats to broadcast licenses echo coercive mob tactics, reminiscent of cinematic depictions in 'Goodfellas.'

