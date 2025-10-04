Left Menu

Babis's ANO party leads Czech election after 50% of districts report

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 04-10-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 19:33 IST
  • Country:
  • Czechia

Czech billionaire and former Prime Minister Andrej Babis's populist ANO party had a wide lead in a parliamentary election on Saturday, after nearly 50% of voting districts had reported, statistics office data showed.

ANO had 38.3% of votes, ahead of Prime Minister Petr Fiala's centre-right Spolu group with 20.3%. Six parties were above the 5% threshold to win seats in the 200-member lower house, according to the partial results.

