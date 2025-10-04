Babis's ANO party leads Czech election after 50% of districts report

Czech billionaire and former Prime Minister Andrej Babis's populist ANO party had a wide lead in a parliamentary election on Saturday, after nearly 50% of voting districts had reported, statistics office data showed.

ANO had 38.3% of votes, ahead of Prime Minister Petr Fiala's centre-right Spolu group with 20.3%. Six parties were above the 5% threshold to win seats in the 200-member lower house, according to the partial results.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)