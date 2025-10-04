BJP leaders take part in Durga Puja immersion procession, calls it Parivartan Yatra

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday took part in a 'Parivartan Yatra' (rally for change) from Santosh Mitra Square Durga Puja pandal here, coinciding with the immersion procession of the idol.

Puja committee secretary and BJP councillor Sajal Ghosh said the yatra was organised to usher in a change in West Bengal by dislodging the Trinamool Congress government and chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

The rally, accompanied by traditional drum beats, also saw participation from BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya, and several party workers and supporters. However, no BJP flags were displayed during the procession.

Speaking to reporters, Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Adhikari, said the rally symbolised a ''clarion call and prayer to the goddess'' to end what he described as the ''autocratic'' rule of the Trinamool Congress in the state.

''This yatra is the precursor to political change in Bengal. Despite the state administration's attempt to obstruct the Durga Puja celebration at Santosh Mitra Square, around 50 lakh people visited the pandal in the past week. The success of this puja is a victory for nationalist Sanatani Hindus, including Hindu Bengalis,'' Adhikari claimed.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said BJP leaders like Ghosh are deliberately using an old, popular Durga Puja like Santosh Mitra Square to serve their narrow political interests but the conscious people of Bengal will not allow the saffron party to use Bengal's biggest festival for political reasons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)