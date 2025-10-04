Left Menu

Military Rhetoric Escalates: Looming Threats in South Asia

The Pakistan Army has criticized statements by Indian military and political leaders, warning of catastrophic consequences if tensions escalate. India claims the right to cross borders for security, as heated rhetoric and military readiness continue. Both nations' recent hostilities highlight the fragile peace in South Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 04-10-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 22:13 IST
Military Rhetoric Escalates: Looming Threats in South Asia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Army has condemned recent comments from Indian military officials and politicians, cautioning that any future conflict could result in disastrous outcomes. The Army's response follows remarks from Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, asserting India's readiness to cross borders when necessary for national security.

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi heightened tensions by warning Pakistan to cease its terrorism sponsorship or face potential erasure from global maps. Emphasizing past restraint during Operation Sindoor, General Dwivedi alerted troops to prepare for any future engagement.

Air Chief Marshal A P Singh reported destruction and damage inflicted on Pakistani aircraft during Indian operations, intensifying the war of words. Pakistan, framing these assertions as provocative, declared readiness for a decisive response, underscoring the risk of conflict between nuclear-capable neighbors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajinder Gupta: AAP's Potential Pick for Punjab's Rajya Sabha Bypoll

Rajinder Gupta: AAP's Potential Pick for Punjab's Rajya Sabha Bypoll

 India
2
Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

 India
3
Poland Scrambles Jets Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalation

Poland Scrambles Jets Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalation

 Global
4
Khalistani Terror Attack Chargesheet: 11 Accused, International Plotters in Focus

Khalistani Terror Attack Chargesheet: 11 Accused, International Plotters in ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025