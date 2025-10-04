Military Rhetoric Escalates: Looming Threats in South Asia

The Pakistan Army has condemned recent comments from Indian military officials and politicians, cautioning that any future conflict could result in disastrous outcomes. The Army's response follows remarks from Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, asserting India's readiness to cross borders when necessary for national security.

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi heightened tensions by warning Pakistan to cease its terrorism sponsorship or face potential erasure from global maps. Emphasizing past restraint during Operation Sindoor, General Dwivedi alerted troops to prepare for any future engagement.

Air Chief Marshal A P Singh reported destruction and damage inflicted on Pakistani aircraft during Indian operations, intensifying the war of words. Pakistan, framing these assertions as provocative, declared readiness for a decisive response, underscoring the risk of conflict between nuclear-capable neighbors.

