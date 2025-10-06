Nikkei Surges as Takaichi Elected LDP Leader, Spurring Economic Speculation
Japan's Nikkei index hit a record high as fiscal dove Sanae Takaichi became the Liberal Democratic Party leader. Her win led to a yen drop and increased bond yields. The market favored her economic policies, anticipating increased deficit spending and potential Bank of Japan rate hikes.
Japan's Nikkei share index skyrocketed past the 47,000 mark for the first time in history, fueled by the election of fiscal expansionist Sanae Takaichi as the new leader of the Liberal Democratic Party. This event triggered a sharp decline in the yen and a surge in long-term bond yields.
The Nikkei 225 Index jumped 4.6% to settle at 47,852.29, supported by Takaichi's commitment to revive 'Abenomics' style stimulus policies. Meanwhile, the broader Topix index climbed 2.7%, reflecting investor optimism in her economic agenda.
Analysts note that Takaichi's appointment has sparked new policy dynamics, including potential cabinet reshuffles. Market players have been betting on her victory, with implications for monetary policy and fiscal spending as investors anticipate potential shifts in the Bank of Japan's interest rate strategy.
