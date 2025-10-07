Left Menu

Sebastien Lecornu's Last-Ditch Political Talks: Focus on Budget and New Caledonia

Outgoing French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu aims to resolve political tensions by dedicating talks with politicians to budget issues and New Caledonia's future. Following his unexpected resignation, Lecornu engages in discussions with leaders to form a new cabinet that satisfies all parties involved, under President Macron's guidance.

Updated: 07-10-2025 15:37 IST
French political tensions are at a crucial juncture as outgoing Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu focuses last-ditch talks on the budget and the future of New Caledonia. Lecornu's mission, following his unexpected resignation, is to bring together leaders from President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance and conservatives.

The discussions already started with significant meetings on the 'common platform' and will continue into Wednesday morning. The aim is to agree on a new cabinet that can effectively address the country's current political crisis.

President Macron has tasked Lecornu with resolving this crisis by holding these comprehensive discussions and finding a solution by Wednesday evening. The political maneuvering is seen as critical for France's governance and future direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

