UPDATE 3-Glencore says it is in early talks with Rio Tinto for merger
Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2026 01:48 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 01:48 IST
Glencore said on Thursday it was in preliminary discussions with Rio Tinto about a possible combination of some or all of their businesses, which could include an all-share merger between the two companies.
Glencore said that the parties currently expect that any merger transaction would be implemented through Rio Tinto's acquisition of Glencore by way of a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement. The London-listed miner said that there was no certainty that the terms of any deal or offer would be agreed.
