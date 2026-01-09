UPDATE 3-Glencore says it is in early talks with Rio Tinto for merger

Glencore said ‌on Thursday it was in preliminary discussions with ⁠Rio Tinto about a possible combination of some or all of ​their businesses, which could include ‍an all-share merger between the two companies.

Glencore said that the ⁠parties ‌currently ⁠expect that any merger transaction would be ‍implemented through Rio Tinto's acquisition of ​Glencore by way of a ⁠court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement. The London-listed miner ⁠said that there was no certainty that the terms ⁠of any deal or offer would ⁠be ‌agreed.

