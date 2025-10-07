Renewed Peace Talks Aim for Lasting Middle East Agreement

In a significant move towards resolving the longstanding conflict in Gaza, peace talks between Israel and Hamas have recommenced at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, coinciding with the second anniversary of the militant group's unexpected assault on Israel. The discussions are centered around a plan proposed by US President Donald Trump, aiming to conclude the ongoing hostilities and establish lasting peace in the region.

Following initial talks, an Egyptian official reported that the parties have come to a consensus on most initial phase terms, including the release of hostages and the establishment of a ceasefire. However, critical issues such as Hamas' disarmament and the future governance of Gaza have yet to be resolved. The proposed plan envisions an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza conditional on Hamas' disarmament, with an international security force to maintain order thereafter.

As both sides strive to reach an agreement, international support is gathering, with mediators from Qatar and Egypt facilitating the meetings. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged for an end to hostilities and emphasized the importance of a political resolution. Meanwhile, humanitarian efforts are being readied to address the dire conditions faced by millions of Palestinians in Gaza.

