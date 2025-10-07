Left Menu

Renewed Peace Talks Aim for Lasting Middle East Agreement

Peace talks between Israel and Hamas resumed in Sharm el-Sheikh, focusing on a US-proposed plan to end the Gaza conflict, which began with Hamas' 2023 attack on Israel. Both parties agreed on first-phase terms, including hostage release and ceasefire. However, uncertainties remain, particularly regarding Hamas' disarmament and Gaza governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 07-10-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 16:10 IST
Renewed Peace Talks Aim for Lasting Middle East Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a significant move towards resolving the longstanding conflict in Gaza, peace talks between Israel and Hamas have recommenced at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, coinciding with the second anniversary of the militant group's unexpected assault on Israel. The discussions are centered around a plan proposed by US President Donald Trump, aiming to conclude the ongoing hostilities and establish lasting peace in the region.

Following initial talks, an Egyptian official reported that the parties have come to a consensus on most initial phase terms, including the release of hostages and the establishment of a ceasefire. However, critical issues such as Hamas' disarmament and the future governance of Gaza have yet to be resolved. The proposed plan envisions an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza conditional on Hamas' disarmament, with an international security force to maintain order thereafter.

As both sides strive to reach an agreement, international support is gathering, with mediators from Qatar and Egypt facilitating the meetings. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged for an end to hostilities and emphasized the importance of a political resolution. Meanwhile, humanitarian efforts are being readied to address the dire conditions faced by millions of Palestinians in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kolkata Thunderbolts Stage Dramatic Comeback to Defeat Kochi in Volleyball Showdown

Kolkata Thunderbolts Stage Dramatic Comeback to Defeat Kochi in Volleyball S...

 India
2
Tata Tensions: Leadership Struggle Puts $180 Billion Empire in Spotlight

Tata Tensions: Leadership Struggle Puts $180 Billion Empire in Spotlight

 India
3
Daring Rescue: Toddler Recovered After Dramatic Kidnapping

Daring Rescue: Toddler Recovered After Dramatic Kidnapping

 India
4
K-RIDE To Re-invite Tenders for BSRP as L&T Contract Terminated

K-RIDE To Re-invite Tenders for BSRP as L&T Contract Terminated

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025