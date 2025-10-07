Pakistan Army Lauds Chinese Weaponry in Brief India Conflict
Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry praised Chinese weapon systems used during the brief military conflict with India in May, stating they performed exceptionally. During the four-day conflict, Pakistan reportedly employed Chinese J-10C jets. An agreement to cease hostilities was reached on May 10.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 07-10-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 17:40 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
During a brief military conflict with India, the Pakistan Army's deployment of Chinese weapon systems was deemed highly effective, according to Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry.
The Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) praised recent Chinese platforms in a Bloomberg interview, stating they performed exceptionally well, despite India's claims of Pakistan's losses.
The conflict, marked by cross-border strikes and the use of Chinese J-10C jets by Pakistan, concluded with an agreement to end hostilities on May 10.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP Warns of 'Operation Sindoor 2.0' Amid Tensions with Pakistan
Madras High Court Revisits Minister's Wealth Disproportionate Assets Case
Operation Sindoor: A Decisive Indian Air Strike
Operation Sindoor: Unveiling the Deceptive Narratives
Govt official booked in disproportionate assets case in Jammu