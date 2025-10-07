Pakistan Army Lauds Chinese Weaponry in Brief India Conflict

During a brief military conflict with India, the Pakistan Army's deployment of Chinese weapon systems was deemed highly effective, according to Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry.

The Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) praised recent Chinese platforms in a Bloomberg interview, stating they performed exceptionally well, despite India's claims of Pakistan's losses.

The conflict, marked by cross-border strikes and the use of Chinese J-10C jets by Pakistan, concluded with an agreement to end hostilities on May 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)