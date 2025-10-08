Japan's Political Tensions Surge Under Takaichi's Ascendancy
Sanae Takaichi, poised to be Japan's first female premier, faces criticism from coalition partner Komeito, risking the stability of her leadership. Komeito's concerns include Takaichi's stance on foreign issues and a fundraising scandal. Meanwhile, opposition parties are seeking alternative candidates, though unity remains unlikely.
Sanae Takaichi, soon to be Japan's first female premier, faces potential setbacks from the ruling coalition partner Komeito. Concerns over her positions could complicate her premiership, as coalition talks risk splitting and investors become uneasy.
Despite expected parliamentary approval, Takaichi's leadership isn't assured. Without a ruling majority, she may negotiate with other parties like the Democratic Party for the People (DPP), which supports expansionary fiscal policies, unsettling investor sentiments further.
Opposition parties are seeking a unified candidate, but disjointed efforts make this improbable. Takaichi's criticism stems from Komeito, advocating for changes in her foreign relations stance and addressing internal party scandals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
