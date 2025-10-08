Left Menu

Pramod Jain Announced as Congress Candidate for Anta By-Poll

The Congress has nominated Pramod Jain Bhaya Ji for the upcoming Anta Assembly by-poll following the disqualification of BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena. Voting is set for November 11, with results on November 14. The by-poll arises from Meena's conviction in a 20-year-old case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaip6ur | Updated: 08-10-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 20:14 IST
Pramod Jain Announced as Congress Candidate for Anta By-Poll
Pramod Jain
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, the Congress party has announced Pramod Jain Bhaya Ji as its official candidate for the Anta Assembly by-poll. This decision follows the vacancy caused by the disqualification of BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena.

The seat in Baran district became available following Meena's conviction in a long-standing case that involved the wielding of a firearm at an SDM. With voting slated for November 11 and results expected by November 14, the nomination process begins on October 13 and concludes on October 21, with withdrawal allowed until October 27.

The state assembly comprises 200 seats currently dominated by the BJP with 118 seats, whereas the Congress holds 66. Independents, Bharat Adivasi Party, BSP, and Rashtriya Lok Dal share the remaining seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hamas to release all 20 living hostages this weekend, AP sources say, as Israelis to withdraw from majority of Gaza, reports AP.

Hamas to release all 20 living hostages this weekend, AP sources say, as Isr...

 Global
2
Trump Brokers Peace Plan: Hostages to be Released, Troop Withdrawal Set

Trump Brokers Peace Plan: Hostages to be Released, Troop Withdrawal Set

 United States
3
National Guard Deployment: Tension in Chicago Over Trump's Orders

National Guard Deployment: Tension in Chicago Over Trump's Orders

 Global
4
Ebola Outbreak in Southern Congo Shows Signs of Containment

Ebola Outbreak in Southern Congo Shows Signs of Containment

 Senegal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025