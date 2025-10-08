Pramod Jain Announced as Congress Candidate for Anta By-Poll

In a strategic move, the Congress party has announced Pramod Jain Bhaya Ji as its official candidate for the Anta Assembly by-poll. This decision follows the vacancy caused by the disqualification of BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena.

The seat in Baran district became available following Meena's conviction in a long-standing case that involved the wielding of a firearm at an SDM. With voting slated for November 11 and results expected by November 14, the nomination process begins on October 13 and concludes on October 21, with withdrawal allowed until October 27.

The state assembly comprises 200 seats currently dominated by the BJP with 118 seats, whereas the Congress holds 66. Independents, Bharat Adivasi Party, BSP, and Rashtriya Lok Dal share the remaining seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)