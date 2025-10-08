Left Menu

Controversy Over Bihar's Voter List Sparks Political Debate

The Congress party has raised concerns over the integrity of Bihar's electoral rolls, claiming the presence of over five lakh duplicate voters. It criticizes the Election Commission of India (ECI) for inadequate transparency and urges action to assure public trust in the voter lists ahead of the upcoming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 22:45 IST
Controversy Over Bihar's Voter List Sparks Political Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has questioned the integrity of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, highlighting the presence of numerous duplicate voters. They demand the Election Commission of India (ECI) to clarify these inconsistencies and provide a detailed account of the deletions made.

Tensions have escalated as Congress critiques the ECI for the cumbersome format of the voter list, released in 90,000 separate image files. The party holds the ECI accountable for not publishing a consolidated, machine-readable list, which they claim hinders thorough analysis.

With Bihar's state elections imminent, the Congress underscores the need for transparent, accurate electoral rolls. They argue that identifying the discrepancies is crucial for ensuring free and fair elections, affirming that the ECI's credibility is at stake.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Breakthrough in Gaza: Hostage Release Expected

Breakthrough in Gaza: Hostage Release Expected

 Global
2
Highlights from Sports: Stars, Deals, and Innovations

Highlights from Sports: Stars, Deals, and Innovations

 Global
3
Global Political Turmoil and Policy Shifts Unfold

Global Political Turmoil and Policy Shifts Unfold

 Global
4
Historic Ceasefire: Trump Brokers Landmark Israeli-Hamas Deal

Historic Ceasefire: Trump Brokers Landmark Israeli-Hamas Deal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025