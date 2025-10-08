Controversy Over Bihar's Voter List Sparks Political Debate

The Congress party has questioned the integrity of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, highlighting the presence of numerous duplicate voters. They demand the Election Commission of India (ECI) to clarify these inconsistencies and provide a detailed account of the deletions made.

Tensions have escalated as Congress critiques the ECI for the cumbersome format of the voter list, released in 90,000 separate image files. The party holds the ECI accountable for not publishing a consolidated, machine-readable list, which they claim hinders thorough analysis.

With Bihar's state elections imminent, the Congress underscores the need for transparent, accurate electoral rolls. They argue that identifying the discrepancies is crucial for ensuring free and fair elections, affirming that the ECI's credibility is at stake.

(With inputs from agencies.)