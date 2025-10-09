Macron's New Prime Minister Announcement Imminent

In a strategic move, French President Emmanuel Macron is on the brink of naming a new prime minister, with the decision expected in the next 48 hours, according to a statement from the Elysee Palace.

Outgoing Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu was acknowledged by Macron for his significant work, especially in recognizing that a majority of lawmakers stand against dissolving parliament.

The French Presidency added that Lecornu's report provided assurance of a stable governmental platform and a feasible path to achieving a budget agreement by the end of December.

