Macron's New Prime Minister Announcement Imminent

Emmanuel Macron is set to appoint a new prime minister within 48 hours, following the conclusion of Sebastien Lecornu's tenure. Lecornu's conclusions highlighted parliamentary opposition to dissolution but emphasized the potential for governmental stability and budget adoption by the end of December.

Emmanuel Macron
In a strategic move, French President Emmanuel Macron is on the brink of naming a new prime minister, with the decision expected in the next 48 hours, according to a statement from the Elysee Palace.

Outgoing Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu was acknowledged by Macron for his significant work, especially in recognizing that a majority of lawmakers stand against dissolving parliament.

The French Presidency added that Lecornu's report provided assurance of a stable governmental platform and a feasible path to achieving a budget agreement by the end of December.

(With inputs from agencies.)

