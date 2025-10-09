Haka Interrupts New Zealand Parliament: Cultural Expression Sparks Debate

New Zealand politicians found their parliamentary session briefly halted when an unrehearsed haka erupted from the public gallery. The commotion followed the maiden speech by Oriini Kaipara, the newly elected member of parliament for Te Pati Maori.

Though the performance started as an unplanned act of cultural expression, it quickly gained steam as members from Te Pati Maori and the public joined in. Speaker of the House Gerry Brownlee intervened, stating that such acts require prior approval and citing the performance as disruptive.

As proceedings resumed, Brownlee announced plans to investigate if any parliament members knew about the surprise haka. This incident recalls a June event when Te Pati Maori members were suspended for performing a haka during a bill debate involving an 184-year-old treaty.