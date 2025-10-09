Strengthening UK-India Relations: A Transformative Visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in discussions with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, focusing on enhancing UK-India relations in trade, defense, and critical technology. Starmer's visit marks increased economic cooperation following a new bilateral trade pact, with aims to double trade by 2030.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in comprehensive discussions with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday. Their meeting centered on enhancing UK-India relations, particularly in trade, defense, and critical technology.
A delegation of 125 top UK business leaders, entrepreneurs, and educationists accompanied Starmer on his two-day visit, beginning Wednesday in Mumbai. This visit comes shortly after a significant free trade agreement was established between the two countries, promising increased market access and reduced tariffs.
In discussions, potential concerns were raised regarding pro-Khalistan activities originating from the UK, in addition to India's request for extradition of billionaire fugitives like Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi.
