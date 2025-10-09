Strengthening UK-India Relations: A Transformative Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in comprehensive discussions with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday. Their meeting centered on enhancing UK-India relations, particularly in trade, defense, and critical technology.

A delegation of 125 top UK business leaders, entrepreneurs, and educationists accompanied Starmer on his two-day visit, beginning Wednesday in Mumbai. This visit comes shortly after a significant free trade agreement was established between the two countries, promising increased market access and reduced tariffs.

In discussions, potential concerns were raised regarding pro-Khalistan activities originating from the UK, in addition to India's request for extradition of billionaire fugitives like Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)