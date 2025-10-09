Left Menu

Strengthening UK-India Relations: A Transformative Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in discussions with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, focusing on enhancing UK-India relations in trade, defense, and critical technology. Starmer's visit marks increased economic cooperation following a new bilateral trade pact, with aims to double trade by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 10:54 IST
Strengthening UK-India Relations: A Transformative Visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in comprehensive discussions with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday. Their meeting centered on enhancing UK-India relations, particularly in trade, defense, and critical technology.

A delegation of 125 top UK business leaders, entrepreneurs, and educationists accompanied Starmer on his two-day visit, beginning Wednesday in Mumbai. This visit comes shortly after a significant free trade agreement was established between the two countries, promising increased market access and reduced tariffs.

In discussions, potential concerns were raised regarding pro-Khalistan activities originating from the UK, in addition to India's request for extradition of billionaire fugitives like Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Manufacturing Surge: Sustained Growth Amid Global Challenges

India's Manufacturing Surge: Sustained Growth Amid Global Challenges

 India
2
BPCL's Mega Investment: A Boost to Andhra Pradesh's Industrial Landscape

BPCL's Mega Investment: A Boost to Andhra Pradesh's Industrial Landscape

 India
3
Argentina Scores Big with Druid Sport in India

Argentina Scores Big with Druid Sport in India

 India
4
Erdogan Welcomes Hamas-Israel Ceasefire Agreement

Erdogan Welcomes Hamas-Israel Ceasefire Agreement

 Turkey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025