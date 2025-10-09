Global Leaders Laud Peace Breakthrough in Gaza

In a historic announcement, global leaders welcomed the news of an agreement between Israel and Hamas, marking a significant step towards peace in Gaza. The deal, described as the "first phase," involves releasing hostages and a partial Israeli military withdrawal.

The United Nations has pledged support for the agreement's implementation and humanitarian efforts in Gaza. Nations including Canada, Argentina, Malaysia, Japan, and Australia have expressed optimism for a peaceful resolution.

Leaders emphasized the importance of adhering to the agreement and highlighted the roles of Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey in the negotiations. This agreement revives hopes for a durable peace process in the region, with calls for continued constructive engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)