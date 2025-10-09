Left Menu

Shivdeep Lande's Bold Political Move in Bihar

Former IPS officer Shivdeep Wamanrao Lande plans to contest in the Bihar Assembly elections from two seats as an independent. Despite forming the Hind Sena party earlier this year, it remains unregistered with the Election Commission. Lande, known for his tenure in Bihar and Maharashtra, retired in 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 09-10-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 14:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising announcement, former IPS officer Shivdeep Wamanrao Lande has declared his candidacy for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections from two constituencies.

Lande, who voluntarily retired from his police service role in 2024, stated his intention to run as an independent from Jamalpur and Araria seats. His political party, Hind Sena, established in April, is yet to receive registration from the Election Commission.

During his distinguished career, Lande held various high-profile positions, including the role of Inspector General in Purnea and multiple district police chief appointments. His expertise spans across states, having served in Maharashtra before returning to Bihar as Deputy Inspector General of the Kosi range in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

