Political Turmoil: Salva Kiir's Strategic Military Reappointments

President Salva Kiir has reshuffled South Sudan's military leadership, reinstating a former chief he previously dismissed. This is part of ongoing political maneuvering amid the nation's unstable governance, with Kiir trying to consolidate power amidst fears of civil conflict and controversies involving opposition leader Riek Machar.

09-10-2025 14:39 IST
In a surprising political maneuver, South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has once again adjusted the nation's military leadership by reinstating a former military chief previously sacked. This shuffle, announced by state-run television, reflects the ongoing turmoil within the country's government and military structures.

The changes in military leadership come against the backdrop of sustained internal conflicts and uncertainties surrounding President Kiir's succession. Since the country's independence from Sudan in 2011, Kiir has helmed a transitional government faced with armed struggles and postponement of scheduled elections. His long-time rival, Riek Machar, has recently been charged with treason and other serious allegations.

The recent reappointment brings back Paul Nang Majok as Chief of Defence Forces after Dau Aturjong's dismissal. This decision follows a previous staffing change in July when fighting ensued in the country's northeast, raising concerns over potential resumption of civil war. Political analysts suggest Kiir's recurring shake-ups are strategies to strengthen his grip on power while appeasing various political factions.

