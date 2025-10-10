Peruvian Congress Moves to Impeach Controversial President Dina Boluarte
A group of opposition lawmakers in Peru has introduced another motion to impeach President Dina Boluarte, citing her low approval ratings and corruption allegations. Her presidency has been marred by protests and accusations of excessive force. This motion needs further approval to proceed to a separate session for debate.
A new motion seeking the impeachment of President Dina Boluarte has been presented by opposition lawmakers in Peru, marking the latest attempt in a series of unsuccessful motions.
The motion was signed by 34 lawmakers from various parties and requires additional support from at least 52 lawmakers before it can be debated in Congress.
President Boluarte faces criticism over corruption allegations and her response to nationwide protests, with her approval ratings falling between 2% and 4%.
(With inputs from agencies.)
