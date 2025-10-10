Left Menu

Nobel Peace Prize 2025: A Game of Politics and Principles

The announcement of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner is set for Friday. Amidst speculation, it seems unlikely that U.S. President Donald Trump will be selected, despite his vocal campaign. Experts suggest the committee may instead recognize humanitarian organizations or journalists for their contributions to global peace and justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 05:32 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 05:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee is set to announce the winner of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday. Despite rumors and U.S. President Donald Trump's public campaigning for the accolade, experts believe his chances are slim. Trump's initiatives, such as the Gaza ceasefire deal, might not outweigh his controversial policy moves.

The Nobel Committee's decision-making process is steeped in tradition, emphasizing peace negotiations, promoting disarmament, and fostering international cooperation, as per Alfred Nobel's will. Trump's policies, seen by critics as isolationist, raise doubts about his alignment with these ideals.

Speculation points towards the recognition of humanitarian efforts by organizations or journalists, especially given the year's significant media casualties. As the world watches, the Nobel Committee underscores its commitment to the prize's foundational principles, regardless of external pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

