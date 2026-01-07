U.S. Envoy Hails Progress on Ukraine Peace Efforts
U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff has reported progress on Ukraine's critical issues, namely security guarantees and a prosperity plan. Witkoff, following discussions in Paris with Ukraine's allies, emphasized the importance of enduring and robust commitments to ensure lasting peace in Ukraine.
Significant progress has been reported on critical issues regarding Ukraine, as stated by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff. Central topics include security guarantees and a prosperity plan.
Following discussions in Paris with Ukraine's allies, Witkoff affirmed that durable security guarantees and solid prosperity commitments are integral to achieving lasting peace in Ukraine.
Witkoff assured ongoing collaboration in these efforts, highlighting the Coalition's agreement on essential security and economic commitments for the region's stability.
