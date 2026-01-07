U.S. Envoy Hails Progress on Ukraine Peace Efforts

Significant progress has been reported on critical issues regarding Ukraine, as stated by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff. Central topics include security guarantees and a prosperity plan.

Following discussions in Paris with Ukraine's allies, Witkoff affirmed that durable security guarantees and solid prosperity commitments are integral to achieving lasting peace in Ukraine.

Witkoff assured ongoing collaboration in these efforts, highlighting the Coalition's agreement on essential security and economic commitments for the region's stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)