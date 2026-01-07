Macron Hails Security Statement as 'Significant Step' in Peace Efforts
French President Emmanuel Macron lauded a security statement backed by Ukraine's allies as a crucial advance toward resolving Russia's invasion. During a Paris meeting, over 20 countries agreed upon US-led ceasefire monitoring mechanisms.
French President Emmanuel Macron described a security statement supported by Ukraine's allies, including the United States, as a 'significant step' towards resolving Russia's invasion of Ukraine as part of a peace settlement.
Macron's remarks followed a meeting in Paris where representatives from more than two dozen countries gathered to discuss the ongoing conflict. Participants agreed on implementing ceasefire monitoring mechanisms under the leadership of the United States.
The agreement marks a noteworthy collaboration among Ukraine's allies, aimed at creating conditions for a sustainable peace process that addresses the ongoing hostilities.
