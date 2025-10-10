Morocco's King Faces Protesters' Demand for Change

Amidst a wave of anti-government protests, Morocco's King Mohammed VI is poised to deliver a significant speech at the parliamentary inauguration. The king, who seldom addresses the public personally, is confronting mounting disillusionment over the nation's economic direction and public spending priorities.

Dubbed 'King of the Poor' decades ago, the king now faces criticism from the 'Gen Z 212' movement, which highlights contrasts between new infrastructure, such as stadiums for the 2030 FIFA World Cup, and neglected public services including schools and hospitals. The protests have mobilized across Moroccan cities, signaling a national movement not seen since the Arab Spring of 2011.

As the king prepares his address, he faces demands not only for governmental reform but also for deeper structural changes within the country. Protestors have called for the removal of Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch and urged accountability for corrupt politicians, thrusting the king into an unprecedented position of public scrutiny.