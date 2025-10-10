National Conference Unveils Candidates for Jammu and Kashmir Rajya Sabha Polls

The ruling National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir has revealed the names of its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections on October 24. The announcement was made by NC general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar during a press conference held at the party's headquarters.

The party has finalized Chowdhary Mohammad Ramzan, Shammi Oberoi, and Sajad Kitchloo as its contenders for the polls. However, discussions with the Congress are still underway for the fourth Rajya Sabha seat as the party keeps one spot open for negotiations.

Nasir Aslam Wani, an NC leader, accompanied Sagar and stated that their focus is currently on the Rajya Sabha elections due to the tight nomination deadlines. Meanwhile, Wani positively acknowledged the Supreme Court's four-week timeframe for the Centre to respond to pleas concerning the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)