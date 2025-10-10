Kosovo Ends Political Stalemate with Historic Parliamentary Vote

Kosovo's Parliament has finally broken an eight-month political deadlock by completing its leadership roster with the election of a representative from the ethnic Serb minority. This move paves the way for the formation of a new government, which is urgently needed to confront economic challenges and resume stalled negotiations with Serbia.

The election saw Nenad Rasic of the ethnic Serb party For Freedom, Justice and Survival become deputy speaker, despite opposition from the main Serb party, Srpska Lista. The vote ends a prolonged stalemate that followed inconclusive elections in February, with the governing party Vetevendosje! winning but unable to secure a majority on its own.

The resolution of the political impasse is a significant development for Kosovo, which is eager to stabilize its government and tackle upcoming challenges, such as municipal elections and ongoing tensions with Serbia. The international community closely watches these developments, as Kosovo remains a key issue in regional stability.

