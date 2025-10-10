Left Menu

Kosovo Ends Political Stalemate with Historic Parliamentary Vote

Kosovo's Parliament concluded an eight-month deadlock by appointing its full leadership, including an ethnic Serb representative. The breakthrough allows for the formation of a new government, crucial for addressing economic issues and resuming EU-facilitated talks with Serbia. The political resolution is a key step in regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pristina | Updated: 10-10-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 18:57 IST
Kosovo Ends Political Stalemate with Historic Parliamentary Vote
  • Country:
  • Kosovo

Kosovo's Parliament has finally broken an eight-month political deadlock by completing its leadership roster with the election of a representative from the ethnic Serb minority. This move paves the way for the formation of a new government, which is urgently needed to confront economic challenges and resume stalled negotiations with Serbia.

The election saw Nenad Rasic of the ethnic Serb party For Freedom, Justice and Survival become deputy speaker, despite opposition from the main Serb party, Srpska Lista. The vote ends a prolonged stalemate that followed inconclusive elections in February, with the governing party Vetevendosje! winning but unable to secure a majority on its own.

The resolution of the political impasse is a significant development for Kosovo, which is eager to stabilize its government and tackle upcoming challenges, such as municipal elections and ongoing tensions with Serbia. The international community closely watches these developments, as Kosovo remains a key issue in regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Welcomes Asia's Finest for Table Tennis Showdown

Odisha Welcomes Asia's Finest for Table Tennis Showdown

 India
2
Teck Resources in Crucial Talks for Defense Mineral Supply

Teck Resources in Crucial Talks for Defense Mineral Supply

 Global
3
Hope Amidst Ruins: Palestinians Return Home After Ceasefire

Hope Amidst Ruins: Palestinians Return Home After Ceasefire

 Global
4
India Pledges to Normalize Mental Health Conversations

India Pledges to Normalize Mental Health Conversations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025