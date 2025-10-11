Left Menu

Political Shift: Former JD(U) Leaders Join RJD Ahead of Bihar Elections

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, former JD(U) lawmakers Santosh Kumar Kushwaha and Rahul Sharma defect to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), citing a lack of representation and confidence in Tejashwi Yadav's leadership. The upcoming elections on November 6 and 11 will see a face-off between the NDA and the INDIA bloc.

Fomer MP Santosh Kumar Kushwaha and ex-MLA Rahul Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant political shift, former Janata Dal (United) legislators Santosh Kumar Kushwaha and Rahul Sharma have joined forces with the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) as the Bihar Assembly elections loom.

Santosh Kushwaha, a former Member of Parliament from Purnea, criticized the JD(U) for its centralization of power and lack of connection with grassroots issues, backing his confidence in Tejashwi Yadav's leadership to foster progress in Bihar.

With the Assembly polls approaching, featuring November 6 and 11 as voting days and counting scheduled on November 14, the contest mounts pressure between the NDA coalition and the INDIA bloc, headed by Tejashwi Yadav's RJD and supported by Congress and other allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

