Giriraj Singh Criticizes Tejashwi Yadav's Silent Pledge and Owaisi's Political Stand

Union Minister Giriraj Singh launched a verbal offensive against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday, mocking his vow to remain silent for 100 days regarding the incumbent government. Singh suggested that both Tejashwi and his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, retreat from politics and observe a period of penance.

During his media address, Singh said, "Tejashwi Yadav and his father should become Mauni Baba, maintaining silence and observing penance for 100 days." The comments came after Tejashwi Yadav accused the government of electoral deceit, claiming that the people lost while the system triumphed in the 2025 elections.

Singh also took aim at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, criticizing his recent remarks on the political agency of Muslims. Singh condemned Owaisi's statements as spreading hatred and emphasized that such divisive rhetoric would not be tolerated in the country.

