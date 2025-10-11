Kishor Predicts Yadav's Defeat in Raghopur: Bihar's Political Showdown

During a press interaction in Patna, Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor forecasted a political upset for Tejashwi Yadav, the RJD leader, predicting his defeat in the Raghopur assembly seat. Drawing comparisons to Rahul Gandhi's infamous loss in Amethi, Kishor suggested a similar fate may await Yadav.

As Kishor launched his party's campaign from Raghopur, he spotlighted ongoing issues in the region, despite it being a bastion for Yadav's family, including Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi. Kishor expressed intentions to gauge voter sentiment, still uncertain if he would personally enter the electoral race himself.

Among swirling political rumors, Kishor chuckled at reports suggesting Yadav's potential multi-seat strategy out of concern. Meanwhile, Kishor emphasized internal party discussions to finalize candidacies and downplayed dissent from candidates omitted from the initial list of 51, reaffirming Jan Suraaj's democratic ethos.

