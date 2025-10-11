Joe Biden's Battle Against Prostate Cancer: A Medical Update

Former U.S. President Joe Biden is currently receiving radiation therapy for prostate cancer, diagnosed earlier this year, according to a spokesperson.

Biden, who is set to turn 83 next month, is reportedly undergoing both radiation and hormone treatments as part of his medical care plan.

In addition to his prostate cancer, Biden underwent Mohs surgery in September to eliminate cancerous skin cells. Despite the aggressive nature of his cancer, it is considered hormone-sensitive and likely to respond well to ongoing treatment.