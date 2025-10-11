Left Menu

Joe Biden's Battle Against Prostate Cancer: A Medical Update

Former U.S. President Joe Biden is undergoing radiation and hormone therapy for his prostate cancer. The diagnosis was made in May, and his team says it is aggressive but responsive to treatment. In September, Biden also had Mohs surgery to remove skin cancer cells.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 20:39 IST
Joe Biden

Former U.S. President Joe Biden is currently receiving radiation therapy for prostate cancer, diagnosed earlier this year, according to a spokesperson.

Biden, who is set to turn 83 next month, is reportedly undergoing both radiation and hormone treatments as part of his medical care plan.

In addition to his prostate cancer, Biden underwent Mohs surgery in September to eliminate cancerous skin cells. Despite the aggressive nature of his cancer, it is considered hormone-sensitive and likely to respond well to ongoing treatment.

