Congress Slams Amit Shah Over 'Infiltration' Remarks

The Congress party has launched a scathing attack on Home Minister Amit Shah following his comments on infiltration, branding him an 'indigenously developed weapon of mass disinformation.'

Shah had suggested that certain political parties were using infiltrators as a vote bank, sparking criticism from Congress leaders. They questioned his statements, noting the lack of infiltration along Gujarat and Rajasthan borders.

Congress leaders highlighted discrepancies in deportation statistics, claiming that during Congress governance between 2005-2013, nearly 88,792 Bangladeshi nationals were deported compared to less than 10,000 in the BJP's 11-year rule.

