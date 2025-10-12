Starmer to Join Historic Peace Summit in Egypt

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to participate in the Sharm El Sheikh Peace Summit in Egypt, aiming to finalize a U.S.-brokered agreement to end the prolonged conflict in Gaza.

The summit, recognized as a 'historic turning point' by Britain, will initiate with the exchange of hostages and Palestinian prisoners by Monday.

Starmer plans to honor the significant contributions of U.S. President Donald Trump and diplomatic partners Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey. His focus will remain on fostering international cooperation for subsequent phases, which include a ceasefire monitoring mission and establishing transitional governance in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)