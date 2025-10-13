Left Menu

Afghan Minister Claims Victory in Border Skirmish with Pakistan

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi declared victory in a border conflict against Pakistan, halting further action at the behest of Gulf nations. Emphasizing dialogue over warfare, Muttaqi underscored Afghanistan's commitment to peace. The remarks were made at a Ficci event in response to media queries.

New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2025 17:24 IST
  India

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi announced on Monday that Afghanistan successfully defended itself in a border skirmish with Pakistan. The conflict ceased following requests from Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, who sought to mediate peace.

Muttaqi, addressing media inquiries at a Ficci event, expressed that Afghanistan's response to Pakistani aggression had met its objectives. He emphasized that Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE had urged a cessation of hostilities, to which Afghanistan consented.

Articulating a future free of warfare, Muttaqi stated, 'We believe that war is not a solution to any problem.' He advocated for dialogue and diplomacy as means to resolve ongoing issues, firmly asserting Afghanistan's desire for peace and prosperity in the region.

