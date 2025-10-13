Shankaracharya Fields Cow Vigilantes in Bihar Assembly Elections

In an unexpected political maneuver, the Shankaracharya of Jyotir Math, Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, declared his intention to field cow vigilantes as candidates across all 243 assembly constituencies in Bihar. This decision comes after his 'Gau Mata Sankalp Yatra', a campaign to appeal against cow slaughter.

Saraswati argues that mainstream political parties have neglected cow protection issues. During his travels across Bihar's 38 districts, he observed substantial grassroots support for the cause. He plans to reveal candidate names post-nomination to prevent any interference.

While supporting independent candidates, Saraswati will also back those from specific smaller parties. Clarifying that he is not entering political fray, he asserts his commitment to 'dharma.' Criticizing cow protection claims of some parties, he considers ignorance and political factors as primary drivers of cow slaughter in Bihar.

