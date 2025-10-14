Left Menu

Kerala Unrest: Police Brutality Allegations Stir Political Tensions

Senior Congress leader VD Satheesan condemns police attack on MP Shafi Parambil, demanding action against involved officers. Parambil sustained severe facial injuries during a Perambra protest clash, prompting statewide Congress protests. Tensions rise as cases filed against UDF and LDF workers amid political confrontations in Kerala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 10:12 IST
Senior Congress leader and Kerala LoP VD Satheesan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Kerala's political atmosphere simmered with tension as Senior Congress leader and Opposition Leader VD Satheesan vociferously condemned the alleged police assault on Shafi Parambil, a Congress MP. Branding the incident as unprovoked brutality, Satheesan demanded stern action against the erring police officers, warning of potentially severe agitations if justice remains elusive.

As details surfaced, the Superintendent of Police reportedly confessed to the unwarranted police violence against Parambil during a formal meeting. The MP, just discharged after a three-day hospital stint, sustained a fractured nose necessitating emergency surgery following the police action amid the Perambra clash between political rivals.

The Congress party announced a statewide protest for Saturday, denouncing what they term 'police brutality.' The violent confrontation erupted after a UDF rally clashed with CPI(M) in Perambra, prompting police to use tear gas and batons. In response, legal action has ensued with cases filed against prominent Congress and Left Democratic Front workers, intensifying the already volatile situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

