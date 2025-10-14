Political Tensions Rise Over Durgapur Gang Rape Case as Leaders Trade Accusations

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar has launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her remarks concerning the Durgapur gang rape incident. Majumdar criticized Banerjee, describing her comments as 'falsified' and accused the state government of mishandling the investigation.

The shocking incident, involving the alleged gang rape of a second-year medical student from Jaleswar, Odisha, has incited widespread outcry. Majumdar emphasized what he believes is a pattern of inefficiency in the state's investigative processes, citing a similar case in Kamduni village and the subsequent bail granted to the accused as contributing factors.

Earlier statements from Chief Minister Banerjee advising colleges to restrict female students from leaving campus at night have further fueled tensions. Her remarks have been met with backlash from opposition parties, particularly the BJP, while the state police continue their investigation, which has so far led to the arrest of five suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)