Fadnavis Dismisses Kharge's Call for RSS Ban as Political Gimmick

In a sharp rebuke, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday dismissed Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge's demand to ban the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a mere publicity stunt. Fadnavis pointed out past political failures, noting, "Indira Gandhi attempted a similar move and subsequently lost power."

Kharge's position stems from concerns over the RSS's influence, as he urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to prohibit the organization's activities in government-run institutions. Criticizing the RSS for allegedly indoctrinating young minds with anti-constitutional ideas, Kharge further questioned the personal practices of RSS members, challenging their public rhetoric.

In response to Kharge's appeals, Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed the Chief Secretary to investigate the actions taken by Tamil Nadu regarding their ban on RSS activities in public spaces. This development comes after Minister Kharge's written recommendation for Karnataka to follow suit.

(With inputs from agencies.)