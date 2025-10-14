Left Menu

Fadnavis Dismisses Kharge's Call for RSS Ban as Political Gimmick

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis criticizes Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge's call to ban RSS from government spaces, labeling it a publicity move. Kharge argues RSS brainwashes youth, promoting anti-constitutional philosophy. Karnataka's Siddaramaiah has ordered a review of Tamil Nadu's RSS ban, in response to Kharge's requests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 10:25 IST
Fadnavis Dismisses Kharge's Call for RSS Ban as Political Gimmick
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp rebuke, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday dismissed Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge's demand to ban the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a mere publicity stunt. Fadnavis pointed out past political failures, noting, "Indira Gandhi attempted a similar move and subsequently lost power."

Kharge's position stems from concerns over the RSS's influence, as he urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to prohibit the organization's activities in government-run institutions. Criticizing the RSS for allegedly indoctrinating young minds with anti-constitutional ideas, Kharge further questioned the personal practices of RSS members, challenging their public rhetoric.

In response to Kharge's appeals, Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed the Chief Secretary to investigate the actions taken by Tamil Nadu regarding their ban on RSS activities in public spaces. This development comes after Minister Kharge's written recommendation for Karnataka to follow suit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Sindoor ensured devastation of Pak terror headquarters, their training centres, launch pads: Amit Shah.

Operation Sindoor ensured devastation of Pak terror headquarters, their trai...

 India
2
Pound Slides on Slower Wage Growth: Rate Cut Speculations Rise

Pound Slides on Slower Wage Growth: Rate Cut Speculations Rise

 Global
3
Govt is going to bring about 'big changes' in functioning of 'Black Cat' commando force NSG: Amit Shah.

Govt is going to bring about 'big changes' in functioning of 'Black Cat' com...

 India
4
Supreme Court Directs MP's Plea on Secretariat Irregularities to High Court

Supreme Court Directs MP's Plea on Secretariat Irregularities to High Court

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025