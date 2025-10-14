Left Menu

RJD's Ticket Turmoil: Tejashwi Yadav Halts Distribution Amid Alliance Uncertainty

Lalu Prasad, RJD president, distributed party tickets before his son Tejashwi halted the process due to unannounced seat-sharing with alliance partners. Chaos ensued outside their residence as hopefuls gathered. Prominent figures received tickets but were later asked to return them. Formal candidate announcements are expected soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-10-2025 11:25 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 11:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, RJD president Lalu Prasad stopped distributing party tickets following his son Tejashwi Yadav's concerns over alliance dynamics. The party had not yet finalized seat-sharing with its INDIA bloc partners in Bihar, causing a stir among hopeful candidates.

A chaotic scene unfolded on Monday evening outside the residence of Rabri Devi, where aspiring candidates gathered excitedly to receive their party symbols, only to face disappointment later. Tejashwi intervened, stressing the need for coordination with alliance partners before moving forward with candidate announcements.

Several well-known politicians, including defectors from prominent parties, temporarily received RJD symbols amidst the confusion. The episode mirrored last year's Lok Sabha polls when similar ticket distribution practices occurred without prior agreement from coalition allies.

