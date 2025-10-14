Left Menu

BJP Announces Key Candidates for Bihar Assembly Elections

The BJP has unveiled its first slate of 71 candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections, prominently featuring Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, along with six state ministers and nine female contenders. Notable figures include Arjuna award-winning MLA Shreyasi Singh. Elections are set for November 6 and 11, with results on November 14.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its initial list of candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections scheduled in November. Key figures such as Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha headlined the list, alongside a strong representation of women candidates, including re-election hopeful Renu Devi.

Among the contenders, notable names include Arjuna awardee and sitting MLA Shreyasi Singh. The BJP has also fielded sitting ministers such as Mangal Pandey, set to contest from Siwan, in addition to Nitin Nabin, Nitish Mishra, Krishna Kumar Mantoo, and Prem Kumar, reaffirming their strong foothold across various constituencies.

The elections will occur in two phases on November 6 and 11, with vote counting slated for November 14. The release of the candidate list marks a strategic move by the party to consolidate its position and resonate with voters across Bihar.

