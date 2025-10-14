France on the Brink: Political Crisis Deepens as Lecornu Faces No-Confidence Vote

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu is poised to address parliament in a critical budget session, aiming to sway Socialist lawmakers and avert a potential no-confidence vote. The vote, set for Thursday morning, could plunge France further into political turmoil if unsuccessful.

France grapples with a severe political crisis, as successive minority governments struggle to tighten budgets with a divided legislature. Lecornu's proposal of 30 billion euros in cuts raises concern, with different ideological factions at odds over fiscal policy. President Macron faces pressure to maintain governmental stability amid rising economic stakes.

Lecornu, a returning prime minister, faces scrutiny over his ability to unite factions. Political analysts warn that another government collapse could force Macron to dissolve parliament and call fresh elections. A call for cross-party dialogue is seen as essential to navigating the crisis and achieving budgetary goals without further destabilizing France.

