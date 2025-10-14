French Pension Reform Suspended Amid Political Turmoil

In a surprising political maneuver, French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has halted the 2023 pension reform until after the 2027 presidential election. The decision, revealed in parliament on Tuesday, responds to mounting pressure from leftist lawmakers and represents an attempt to secure his position against impending no-confidence votes.

Lecornu's announcement highlights a significant concession by President Emmanuel Macron. Suspending the reform, considered one of Macron's key economic initiatives, underscores the government's struggle to maintain stability amid France's ongoing political crisis.

The pension reform suspension aims to pacify the obstinate legislature and navigate the country's worst political upheaval in decades. As France grapples with a fragmented parliament and budgetary challenges, Lecornu's strategy seeks to balance political survival with economic restructuring ambitions.