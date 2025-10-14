Left Menu

French Pension Reform Suspended Amid Political Turmoil

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu announced the suspension of the 2023 pension reform until after the 2027 presidential election. This move comes amid intense pressure from leftist lawmakers and aims to bolster his political survival as he faces upcoming no-confidence votes in parliament.

Updated: 14-10-2025 19:19 IST
French Pension Reform Suspended Amid Political Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising political maneuver, French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has halted the 2023 pension reform until after the 2027 presidential election. The decision, revealed in parliament on Tuesday, responds to mounting pressure from leftist lawmakers and represents an attempt to secure his position against impending no-confidence votes.

Lecornu's announcement highlights a significant concession by President Emmanuel Macron. Suspending the reform, considered one of Macron's key economic initiatives, underscores the government's struggle to maintain stability amid France's ongoing political crisis.

The pension reform suspension aims to pacify the obstinate legislature and navigate the country's worst political upheaval in decades. As France grapples with a fragmented parliament and budgetary challenges, Lecornu's strategy seeks to balance political survival with economic restructuring ambitions.

