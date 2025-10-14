Left Menu

The Power of One: Rekha Gupta's Campaign Trail in Bihar

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is set to play a significant role in the Bihar Assembly polls. As the only female CM in BJP-ruled states, she is campaigning extensively in Bihar, leveraging her oratory skills and influencing the voter base, particularly focusing on women's votes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 20:27 IST
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold political move, Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the only woman to helm a BJP-ruled state, is spearheading a campaign in the Bihar Assembly elections. Her presence in Bihar underscores the significance the party places on female voter engagement.

Gupta will join Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha in Lakhisarai for his nomination filing, followed by public meetings in support of local BJP candidate Sunil Kumar. Her influence is treasured in Bihar, where BJP leaders anticipate her rhetoric will capture the public's enthusiasm.

Her campaign strategy spans six days across various constituencies, aimed at galvanizing support in both phases of the elections scheduled for November. A party leader emphasized Gupta's straightforward communication style as a key tool in resonating with the electorate, especially women, which could potentially sway election outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

