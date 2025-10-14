Left Menu

Britain's Blueprint: Applying Northern Ireland's Peace Lessons to Gaza

Prime Minister Keir Starmer suggested Britain could lead efforts to disarm Hamas in Gaza, drawing on its experience with Northern Ireland. This proposal aligns with Donald Trump's framework for a ceasefire, while European diplomats consider Northern Ireland’s decommissioning strategy as a potential model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 22:22 IST
Britain is positioned to play a pivotal role in disarming Hamas in Gaza, informed by its history with Northern Ireland's decommissioning process, Prime Minister Keir Starmer asserted on Tuesday. Addressing parliament, he emphasized the importance of decommissioning to secure a lasting ceasefire, part of Donald Trump's comprehensive 20-point peace plan for the region.

European diplomats have acknowledged Northern Ireland's experience as a reference model, despite the absence of a detailed plan for Gaza. Starmer invoked the challenging yet crucial disarmament of the IRA, underscoring Britain's readiness to assist in Gaza, given its Northern Ireland expertise.

In discussions held in Egypt at an international summit, Jonathan Powell, a key architect of the Good Friday Agreement, contributed significantly to deliberations. As diplomatic efforts progress, Israeli officials insist on Hamas's disarmament as a condition for any final settlement, aligning with Trump's vision for Gaza's governance overhaul.

