Maoist Strategist Rao's Surrender: Ideological Setback
Senior Naxal leader Mallojula Venugopal Rao, also known as Bhupathi, has surrendered, marking a significant ideological shift for the Maoist movement. His decision was driven by a call to cease the armed struggle in favor of dialogue. This move signals a potential weakening of the organization.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-10-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 23:49 IST
- Country:
- India
In a major ideological shift within the Maoist movement, senior leader Mallojula Venugopal Rao, known as Bhupathi, has surrendered to authorities, citing strategic and ideological reasons rather than health concerns.
Rao's decision to lay down arms comes after internal disagreements among the Naxal leadership, particularly following the death of Nambala Keshav Rao, alias Basavaraju, in May.
The surrender signifies a noteworthy shift towards dialogue and peace, with Rao publicly supporting a temporary ceasefire and advocating for talks, driven by declining public support and internal strife.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maoist
- Venugopal Rao
- surrender
- Naxal
- ideology
- ceasefire
- Telangana
- armed struggle
- peace
- leadership
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Strained Ceasefire: Tensions Rise in Israel-Hamas Conflict
Fragile Ceasefire Tested: Humanitarian Aid Reduced Amid Hostage Return Delays
Wave of Surrenders: Six Maoist Members Lay Down Arms in Telangana
BRS Leader Alleges Electoral Fraud by Congress in Telangana, Demands Action
Challenges in Repatriating Remains Amidst Ceasefire