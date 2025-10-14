Maoist Strategist Rao's Surrender: Ideological Setback

In a major ideological shift within the Maoist movement, senior leader Mallojula Venugopal Rao, known as Bhupathi, has surrendered to authorities, citing strategic and ideological reasons rather than health concerns.

Rao's decision to lay down arms comes after internal disagreements among the Naxal leadership, particularly following the death of Nambala Keshav Rao, alias Basavaraju, in May.

The surrender signifies a noteworthy shift towards dialogue and peace, with Rao publicly supporting a temporary ceasefire and advocating for talks, driven by declining public support and internal strife.

(With inputs from agencies.)