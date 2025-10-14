Left Menu

Trump Announces Potential Free Trade Deal with Argentina

President Donald Trump hinted at a possible free trade agreement with Argentina during a meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei. Trump emphasized mutual cooperation between the two nations and the importance of supporting Argentina while benefiting the U.S. The discussion took place at the White House.

Updated: 14-10-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 23:53 IST
President Donald Trump suggested the possibility of a free trade agreement with Argentina during a White House meeting on Tuesday. The meeting, attended by Argentine President Javier Milei, underscored the desire for mutual cooperation between the two countries.

Emphasizing the strength of U.S.-Argentina relations, Trump stated his administration's goals to both assist Argentina and secure benefits for the United States. The discussion also marked an ongoing commitment to trade between the two nations.

The potential trade deal could mark a significant step in enhancing economic ties, with Trump expressing optimism about future collaborations. The conversation reflects broader U.S. strategies in engaging with South American partners.

